AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon Q2 2020 financial results

E-commerce giant Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported Q2 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 40% to $88.9 billion.

Net income rose to $5.2 billion, or $10.30 per share, from $2.6 billion, or $5.22 per share, in the same period last year.

For the third quarter of 2020, net sales are expected to be between $87 billion and $93 billion, reflecting a growth of 24-33% from the prior-year period.

At the tech-antitrust congressional hearing that took place on Wednesday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos responded vaguely to a question on the use of seller data in making business decisions. Bezos attended the hearing along with the leaders of the other FAANG stocks.

Past Performance

Click here to access the transcript of Amazon Q2 2020 earnings conference call