AVGO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Broadcom Q2 financial results

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues grew 15% year-over-year to $6.6 billion.  

GAAP net income was $1.4 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to $563 million, or $1.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $6.62.

Both revenue and earnings surpassed market expectations.

For the third quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to increase 16% YoY to approx. $6.75 billion.

The board has approved a dividend of $3.60 per common share, payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 22, 2021.

