Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings per ADS was $0.31. Adjusted net income fell 39% YoY to $4.4 billion while adjusted earnings per ADS dropped 38% YoY to $1.74.
For FY2022, Alibaba expects revenue to grow 20-23% YoY.
