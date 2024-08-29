BBY Earnings: Best Buy Q2 2025 profit rises despite lower revenues

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) on Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2025, despite a decline in revenues.

Second-quarter revenues decreased to $9.29 billion from $9.58 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Total comparable sales declined 2.3%, continuing the recent trend.

The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share for the July quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is up 10% from $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income, including special items, was $291 million or $1.34 per share in Q2, compared to $274 million or $1.25 per share a year earlier.

Corie Barry, Best Buy’s CEO, said, “We see a consumer who is seeking value and sales events, and one who is also willing to spend on high price point products when they need to or when there is new compelling technology.”

Prior Performance