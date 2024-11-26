Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Key metrics from Best Buy Co.’s (BBY) Q3 2025 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenues decreased to $9.4 billion from $9.7 billion reported in the same period a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 2.9%.

Net earnings were $273 million, or $1.26 per share, compared to $263 million, or $1.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.26.

For fiscal year 2025, BBY expects revenue of $41.1-41.5 billion. Comparable sales are expected to decline 2.5-3.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.10-6.25.

Prior performance

Best Buy Q2 2025 earnings infographic

