Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 15.7% year-over-year.
Net loss was $59 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to $100.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in the year-ago period.
For the full year of 2023, net revenues are expected to be approx. $375-415 million, representing a decrease of approx. 10-1% compared to 2022.
Prior performance
Most Popular
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q2 2023 revenue increases 13%
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced second-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
Key takeaways from Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q4 earnings report
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The company delivered mixed results for the fourth
EA Earnings: Highlights of Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 results
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024. For the fourth