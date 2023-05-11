Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 15.7% year-over-year.

Net loss was $59 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to $100.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in the year-ago period.

For the full year of 2023, net revenues are expected to be approx. $375-415 million, representing a decrease of approx. 10-1% compared to 2022.

Prior performance