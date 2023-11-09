Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $75.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 8.7% from the same period last year.

Net loss was $70.5 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net revenues of $330-340 million, representing a decrease of approx. 21% to 19% compared to 2022.

