Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $75.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 8.7% from the same period last year.
Net loss was $70.5 million, or $1.09 per share, compared to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects net revenues of $330-340 million, representing a decrease of approx. 21% to 19% compared to 2022.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
TTWO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2024 financial results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion. GAAP net loss was $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share,
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q4 2023 revenue and profit beat estimates
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said
What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings