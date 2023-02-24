Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 20.6% from the same period last year.

Net loss was $66.9 million, or $1.05 per share, versus a loss of $80.4 million, or $1.27 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.05.

For the full year of 2023, net revenues are expected to be approx. $375-415 million.

