BlackBerry (BB) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported total revenue of $184 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $218 million in the same period last year.
The company reported net income of $74 million compared to a net loss of $130 million last year. Net loss per share amounted to $0.05 versus $0.23 last year.
