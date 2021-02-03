Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me on today’s call are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q4 2020 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in the release. We have posted a copy of that release as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today’s call to the Investor Relations section of our website under the heading Financials & Filings.

Duration of this morning’s call will be approximately one hour. Mike will focus his comments on Q4 performance inclusive of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future catalysts and the outlook for our business, including Q1 and fiscal year 2021 guidance. Dan will review the financials for the quarter, provide more details regarding our Q1 and fiscal ’21 guidance, and then we’ll take your questions. During today’s Q&A session, Mike and Dan will be joined by our Chief Medical Officers, Dr. Ian Meredith and Dr. Ken Stein.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that on the call, operational revenue excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuation and organic revenue further excludes the impact of certain acquisitions, including Vertiflex through June and BTG through August 15 as there are no prior period related net sales as well as the divestitures of the global embolic microspheres portfolio and the intrauterine health franchise. Guidance excludes the recently announced Preventice acquisition and assumes an April 1 divestiture of the BTG Specialty Pharmaceutical business.

On this call, all references to sales and revenue, unless otherwise specified, are organic. Average daily sales, normalizes sales growth for a difference in selling days year-over-year. Finally, growth goals of 6% to 8% excluding COVID represent comparisons between time periods in which results are not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note, this call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which may be identified by words like anticipate, expect, believe, estimate and other similar words. They include, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon the company's operations and financial results, statements about our growth and market share, new product approvals and launches, clinical trials, cost savings and growth opportunities, our cash flow and expected use, our financial performance, including sales, margins and earnings as well as our tax rates, R&D spend and other expenses.

At this point, I'll turn it over to Mike for his comments.

Michael F. Mahoney — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Susie. Thanks for joining us today. As we finish up the challenging 2020, I’m very proud of how the BSC team has responded and how we’re able to serve patients while keeping our employees safe and leveraging this year’s challenges into a strengthening of our portfolio and digital capabilities. We’re excited about the outlook in 2021 and beyond, and expect to return to growth supported by our category leadership positions, innovative pipeline and ongoing expansion into higher growth markets.