CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra Brands’ Q2 2023 financial results

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 8.3% to $3.3 billion. Organic sales growth was 8.6%.

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 38.6% to $382 million, or $0.79 per share. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 27.9% to $392 million, or $0.81 per share.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects organic sales growth of 7-8% and adjusted EPS of $2.60-2.70.

