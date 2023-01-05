Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings
CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra Brands’ Q2 2023 financial results
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 8.3% to $3.3 billion. Organic sales growth was 8.6%.
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 38.6% to $382 million, or $0.79 per share. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 27.9% to $392 million, or $0.81 per share.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects organic sales growth of 7-8% and adjusted EPS of $2.60-2.70.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
STZ Infographic: Highlights of Constellation Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) announced third-quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, reporting a 5% increase in net sales. Comparable earnings, adjusted for one-off items, dropped to $2.83 per share
INTC Stock: Intel’s problems likely to persist this year and beyond
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has remained a market-leading tech firm despite facing multiple challenges in the recent past and losing market share to rivals. Falling PC and smartphone sales are
What to expect when Conagra Brands (CAG) reports Q2 earnings tomorrow
Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has gained 13% over the past 12 months. The processed foods company is scheduled to report its