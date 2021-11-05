Canopy Growth (CGC) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to CAD131 million. Excluding the impact from acquired businesses, net revenue dropped 13%.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD11 million, or CAD0.03 per share, compared to CAD32 million, or CAD0.09 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD2 billion at quarter-end.

Prior performance