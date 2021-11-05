Canopy Growth (CGC) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to CAD131 million. Excluding the impact from acquired businesses, net revenue dropped 13%.
Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD11 million, or CAD0.03 per share, compared to CAD32 million, or CAD0.09 per share, last year.
Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD2 billion at quarter-end.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PINS Earnings: Key highlights from Pinterest Q3 2021 financial results
Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $93.99 million or $0.14 per
Uber Earnings: Q3 2021 loss widens unexpectedly; revenues up 72%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Thursday reported a wider net loss for the September quarter when the ride-hailing firm's revenues increased 72%. The top-line beat estimates, while the bottom
Peloton disappoints in Q1, stock tanks
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The Exercise equipment company reported Q1 revenue of $805.2 million, up 6% year-over-year, but