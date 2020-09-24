CarMax (KMX) beats Q2 estimates: Infographic

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The company reported a 3% increase in Q2 revenues to $5.37 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $1.79 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.
KMX shares rose 0.25% immediately following the announcement. The stock has jumped 19% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for CarMax Q2 2021 earnings call transcript
CEO Bill Nash said in a statement, “We are very pleased to report record revenues and profitability this quarter. In addition to our strong financial performance, we also completed the roll out of our omni-channel offerings.”
