Caterpillar (CAT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Sales and revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories.

Net profit amounted to $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share, compared to $1.09 billion, or $1.98 per share, last year. The adjusted profit per share was $2.87