Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported sales and revenues of $13.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 14% from the same period a year ago, driven by higher sales volume which in turn was fueled by higher end-user demand for equipment and services.

Profit attributable to common shareholders was $1.53 billion, or $2.86 per share, compared to $1.53 billion, or $2.77 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $2.88.

The company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter.

