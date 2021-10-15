Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Q3 earnings beat estimates amid 87% revenue growth
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Friday reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter. The numbers also beat Wall Street’s forecast.
Third-quarter revenues increased to $4.57 billion from $2.45 billion last year. Analysts were looking for slower growth.
Adjusted earnings rose to $0.84 per share in the most recent quarter from $0.51 per share in the same period of last year and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.53 billion or $0.74 per share, compared to $698 million or $0.48 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
The company’s stock reached a record high this month, after gaining steadily for more than a year. It made strong gains on Friday morning following the earnings release, after closing the last session higher.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2021 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $13.61 billion. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders increased 63% YoY
PNC Financial Services (PNC) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues were up 21% year-over-year to $5.1 billion compared to the previous year. Net income attributable
Infographic: Key highlights from Citigroup (C) Q3 2021 earnings results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $17.2 billion, including a pre-tax loss of approximately $680 million related to the sale