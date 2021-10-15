Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Q3 earnings beat estimates amid 87% revenue growth

Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Friday reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter. The numbers also beat Wall Street’s forecast.

Third-quarter revenues increased to $4.57 billion from $2.45 billion last year. Analysts were looking for slower growth.

Adjusted earnings rose to $0.84 per share in the most recent quarter from $0.51 per share in the same period of last year and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.53 billion or $0.74 per share, compared to $698 million or $0.48 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

The company’s stock reached a record high this month, after gaining steadily for more than a year. It made strong gains on Friday morning following the earnings release, after closing the last session higher.

Prior Performance