Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Charles Schwab (SCHW) reports positive results for Q2; revenues up 13%
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Monday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top line slightly exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.
Total revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $5.09 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The number also came in slightly above Wall Street’s estimates.
Net profit, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $0.97 per share during the three-month period from $0.70 per share in the comparable quarter of last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.79 billion or $0.87 per share, compared to $1.27 billion or $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter.
“Throughout the first half of 2022, we’ve kept our focus on serving clients and they’ve rewarded us with sustained strength in business momentum and growth. Clients remained engaged during the second quarter even as pressures mounted on the U.S. economy, including rising inflation and the Fed’s corresponding shift to an aggressive tightening stance, ongoing geopolitical turmoil driven by the war in Ukraine, and more-volatile equity markets that are now in bear-market territory,” said Walt Bettinger, CEO of Charles Schwab.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 results
Charles Schwab’s stock has lost about 10% in the past twelve months. It gained on Monday morning following the earnings release, after closing the last session higher.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Net revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $11.86 billion. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders declined 48% to
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6% year-over-year to $22.7 billion. Net income was $6.2
Bank earnings: A look at some of the major players’ performances in Q2 2022
The banking sector has started off the earnings season with many of the major players reporting their results this week. While some managed to beat market expectations on revenue and