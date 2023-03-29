Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Q3 2023 earnings and revenue increase

Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on Wednesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

At $2.19 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 12% year-over-year, reflecting strong contributions from the core Uniform Rental and Facility Services.

As a result, adjusted profit increased to $3.14 per share in the third quarter from $2.69 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income increased to $325.8 million or $3.14 per share in the most recent quarter from $315.4 million or $2.97 per share last year.

“Through innovative solutions and routine service visits, our employee-partners take care of the important tasks that help our customers keep their workplaces running smoothly. This enables our customers to have more time to focus on their business,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas’ chief executive officer.