Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Q4 2023 earnings and revenue increase
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting higher earnings and revenues.
At $2.28 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 10% year-over-year, reflecting strong contributions from the core Uniform Rental and Facility Services.
As a result, net income increased to $346.2 million or $3.33 per share in the most recent quarter from $294.5 million or $2.81 per share last year.
“We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial results. They conclude a very successful fiscal year, which included double-digit growth in revenue, operating income, and diluted EPS. Our business continues to demonstrate momentum as we can provide nearly every business across North America a product or service to help them build a better workday,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas’ chief executive officer.
