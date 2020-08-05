CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) Q2 2020 earrings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the CVS Health Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow CVS Health’s prepared remarks, at which point we will review instructions on how to ask your questions. As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Valerie Haertel, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for CVS Health. Please go ahead.

Valerie C. Haertel — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to the CVS Health’s second quarter 2020 earnings call. I am joined this morning by Larry Merlo, President and CEO; and Eva Boratto, Executive Vice President and CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll host a question-and-answer session that will include Jon Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Karen Lynch, Executive Vice President and President of Aetna; and Alan Lotvin, Executive Vice President and President of Caremark.

In order to provide more people with the chance to ask a question during the Q&A, please limit yourself to no more than one question with a quick follow-up. In addition to this call, our press release and Form 10-Q, we have posted a slide presentation to our website.

Please note that during this call we will make certain forward-looking statements that reflect our current views, including our financial projections and statements related to our future financial performance, future events, industry and market conditions and the future impact of COVID-19 on our enterprise. Our forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond CVS Health’s control, including the future impact of COVID-19 on our enterprise. We strongly encourage you to review the information we file with the SEC regarding these risks and uncertainties, in particular those that are described in the Risk Factors section of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements and risk factor disclosures in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. You should also review the section entitled Cautionary Statement concerning forward-looking statements in this morning’s earnings press release.

During this call, we will use non-GAAP financial measures when talking about the company’s performance and financial condition. In accordance with SEC regulations, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this morning’s earnings release and the reconciliation document posted on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

And as always, today’s call is being broadcast on our website, where it will be archived for one year.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Larry.

Larry J. Merlo — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Valerie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. I don’t have to tell you that this past quarter is unparalleled and unprecedented as we navigate the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Having said that, our earnings in this environment demonstrates the strength in our strategy and the power of our diversified business model. The environment surrounding COVID-19 is accelerating our transformation and is providing new opportunities to demonstrate the power of our integrated offerings and the ability to deliver care to the consumer in the community, in the home and in the palm of their hand.

The pandemic has made it a necessity to contribute in ways that have called on the capabilities, expertise and footprint of many of our assets in combination to rapidly deliver solutions of scale that meet client and consumer needs and preferences.

Now, those of you who have been following us for some time, know that CVS Health is much more than just your corner drugstore. And in this era of COVID, our strategy of diverse assets across healthcare, this triad of care where connections are delivered in the community, at home, and in the palm of your hand could not be more important.

We have substantially expanded our community reach, which has proven to demonstrate the value of bringing differentiated assets and delivery mechanisms to bear, meeting consumer needs and delivering lower cost, high value care and nationwide testing, which we’ll talk about in-depth in just a moment.

Increasingly, the power of our assets is taking us into areas that provide greater choice as well as new areas for growth, ranging from diagnostic testing to B2B solutions, to the potential of clinical trial recruitment and enrollment. The results we share with you today underscore that our strategy is right and it’s working, and that COVID-19 is driving us to bend our innovation curve markedly and accelerate solutions that will have long-term sustainability.

There are numerous interdependencies in our three core businesses that the pandemic has made more apparent, driving the strength in our diversification, while bringing new solutions to market.

So, with that, let me summarize our second quarter results and the proactive steps we have taken in light of the pandemic as our team has shown great flexibility and responsiveness, adapting quickly to our clients and consumers evolving needs.

For the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.64 with total revenues of $65.3 billion. Our consolidated enterprise core performance was in line with our expectations and our results reflect the varying impacts of COVID-19 across our business.

The Health Care Benefits segment saw a positive impact from significantly lower medical costs, which was partially offset by lower volume and higher COVID-19-related expenses in our Retail/Long-Term Care segment. The COVID-19 impact in the Pharmacy Services segment was modest.

Now, we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance to $7.14 to $7.27, and Eva will provide additional details in her remarks.

In response to the pandemic, we accelerated a number of aspects of our strategy. And our strong foundation of clinical expertise, data analytics and digital capabilities coupled with our unmatched consumer and community reach, enabled us to rapidly address shifts in the consumer and health care landscapes. For example, our ability to quickly expand our diagnostic testing and virtual care services to meet increased customer demand highlights our ability to deliver care wherever our customers want to receive it.

And we are investing in areas where we see the greatest demand and opportunity for us to differentiate our offerings across this triad of care. And we are pleased with how our new offerings are resonating with our customers, including commercial and government health plan sponsors and consumers in the thousands of local communities that we serve.

Let me transition to discussing the work we have performed within those communities. We continue to play a key role in addressing the critical need to expand COVID testing. We now operate community testing sites at over 1,800 CVS drive-thru locations, utilizing swab-and-send diagnostics. Importantly, over 50% of these locations are in communities with significant need for support, according to the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index.

We also recently launched our Return Ready COVID-19 testing solution to our Aetna and Caremark clients. Return Ready is a fully configurable end-to-end program that enables organizations to screen and test their employees or students and monitor their populations through integrated reporting capabilities.

We have over 40 clients currently enrolled, including universities and corporations across a variety of sectors, and a strong pipeline of demand of over 1,000 prospects for the core testing offering, as well as add-on health and safety solutions such as contact tracing and on-site immunization clinics for the upcoming seasonal flu.

We also launched diagnostic testing for seniors in long-term care facilities. Testing and treatment of seniors in nursing homes continues to be critically important in protecting one of our most vulnerable populations. And for both Return Ready and long-term care testing, we are using point-of-care rapid test diagnostics.

Through the end of July, we administered approximately 2 million COVID-19 tests, with the vast majority scheduled digitally as a result of our highly adaptable consumer-centric digital health strategy.

And finally, we recently launched a new digital platform to assist with registering COVID-19 patients for clinical trials as vaccines and therapeutic treatments are developed. We view this new service as a natural extension of our clinical and data and analytics capabilities.

Now, these new diagnostic and digital services will provide sustainable value for our enterprise. As an example, 40% of those being tested at a CVS Pharmacy were not pharmacy customers previously. We’re now connected with them digitally with the objective of making them long-term CVS customers.

And as we look ahead, we are well positioned to administer COVID-19 vaccines, once they become available, through our community presence. as well as on-site with our Return Ready and long-term care solutions.

Now, in addition to COVID-19 testing, we continue to evolve our HealthHUB footprint and offerings. We paused HealthHUB conversions in late March, we resumed in mid-June, and now have 205 locations opened across 22 states. And we remain on-track to open approximately 1,500 hubs by the end of 2021. Our HealthHUBs continue to perform favorably to the control group. And some encouraging metrics include a 15% increase in visits associated with chronic services and Aetna member visits over indexing relative to our membership. This is an important validation point of our ability to impact medical costs through our consumer-facing assets.

Now, I would note that the absolute performance in the quarter was impacted as shelter-in-place orders took effect. That said, we continue to work with clients and providers who remain interested as we develop integrated product offerings, including virtual strategies.

Our work also continues in developing our next best action programs, include utilizing our pharmacist panel capabilities. As an example, we are launching Health Advisor to Caremark clients as a new service offering in 2021. We are enhancing our experiences from Aetna’s next best action program, coupled with our pharmacy panel capabilities to provide chronic disease management services designed to deliver lower medical costs and improve health outcomes.

In baseline test data, we are confident that significant savings will resolve for our customers. The pilot results reflect a 12% reduction in unnecessary ER visits, along with an 8% reduction in out-of-network and non-preferred provider utilization. So, this can be a real differentiator for Caremark with its clients.

This quarter, Q3, we are launching our next-generation diabetes management program. We’re going to start with two large Aetna Group Medicare clients as early adopters with a broader roll-out to Caremark and Aetna self-insured clients in 2021.

Now, in addition to the remote monitoring capabilities we currently offer through connected glucometers, this next generation program features three main enhancements: interventions across more clinical categories; individualized care at the member level; and member level interventions conducted across our various channels, including our HealthHUBs and CVS Pharmacy locations, all four reduce costs.

And finally, Transform Oncology is another new program taking advantage of enterprise assets. Our Oncology spending is projected to exceed $240 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGAR of about 10%. So, helping clients address this important area will be a critical market differentiator as we move forward. To-date, the program has engaged about 70 provider systems with approximately 20% of Aetna’s insured eligible oncology population enrolled.

And while enrollment slowed during COVID, we are encouraged by the early adoption, and we will continue to scale as oncologist practices return to normal. Medical cost savings will vary across patient-type, and this is clearly an important area of focus given our commitment to lower customer cost trends.

Now, let me move to providing care-at-home because we continue to experience high demand for our Home Health and Delivery services. Our retail prescription Home Delivery volume is up more than 500% in Q2 versus Q1 of this year, and we continue to focus on increasing our front store attachment rate.

In addition, our Specialty Pharmacy capabilities, where we have driven continued growth, include our Coram infusion professionals who have now conducted more than 160,000 home visits year-to-date, collaborating with hospitals and providers to help transition eligible IV therapy patients to home base care. This frees up important hospital bed capacity, while reducing the cost of care. And as an example, we see medical cost savings of more than 50% for patients who are receiving infusions at home versus in an outpatient setting.

So, by focusing our service delivery on the most cost-effective channel, we are able to make care more affordable for our payers and their members.

And moving to delivering care in the hand. As you would expect, we saw continued demand for virtual care and increased digital engagement and we continue to expand our virtual care offerings. This includes providing access to care for our Aetna insured members through MinuteClinic video visits and through our own newly launched virtual care program called E-clinic, which is staffed by MinuteClinic providers.

Our virtual care offerings target a variety of healthcare needs, including diagnosis in the treatment of common injuries, a behavioral health in the management of chronic conditions. And our total MinuteClinic virtual care visits were up over 750% compared to Q2 of last year.

So, in conclusion, we continue to make significant progress on our strategic priorities, including the delivery of our integration synergies. And our diversified, resilient and innovation-driven business model combined with our strong cash position, has enabled us to accelerate many aspects of our plan to meet consumer demand. And our integrated model is resonating with clients and consumers and we are seeing tangible evidence of value creation.

We expect the momentum we’ve generated to continue to drive value for our clients, consumers and shareholders.

So, with that, let me turn the call over to Eva.

Eva Boratto — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Larry, and good morning, everyone. Echoing Larry, these are certainly unprecedented times for all. We have been on the frontline, supporting our local communities while continuing to advance our key strategic priorities, including product and service innovation, the delivery of integration synergies and cost savings initiatives.

Looking at our second quarter performance, the diversity of our portfolio of assets enabled our enterprise to exceed our expectations. During the quarter, we generated $7.1 billion of cash from operations, reflecting the underlying performance, as well as the impact of the deferral of certain tax payments in connection with COVID-19-related extensions of payment deadlines.

In July, we repaid $2.75 billion of scheduled debt principal and we remain committed to achieving our low three times target leverage ratio in 2022. We also returned approximately $660 million to shareholders through cash dividends.

In the third quarter, we completed the sale of our Workers Compensation business for $850 million in gross proceeds in our Health Care Benefits segment. This divestiture is expected to be about a $0.02 drag on adjusted EPS in the remainder of 2020, which is included in the guidance we have provided this morning.

As I’ve said previously, we remain laser-focused on delivering long-term value. In support of that focus, we are continuing to evaluate and assess all aspects of the enterprise to identify areas that may not be consistent with our long-term strategic priorities.

Moving to the P&L. Consolidated revenues of $65.3 billion increased 3% year-over-year with growth primarily coming from the Health Care Benefits and Retail Long-Term Care segments. Adjusted EPS grew to $2.64, with the majority of our growth attributable to the Health Care Benefits segment, which saw an unprecedented decline in utilization due to the pandemic.

Our Retail Long-Term Care segment was affected by substantial investments made in our stores, colleagues, and consumers, a reduction in new therapy prescriptions due to lower provider visits and reduced front store traffic.

The Pharmacy Services segment continues to execute and deliver underlying core growth in the quarter. The total favorable impact of COVID-19 on our second quarter results is estimated to be $0.70 to $0.80.

Let’s turn to operating results by segment. In our Health Care Benefits segment, total revenues increased 6.1% year-over-year, primarily driven by membership growth in our government products.

Adjusted operating income increased substantially, reflecting an unprecedented MBR of 70.3%, primarily driven by a reduction in benefits costs related to the deferral of elective procedures and other discretionary utilization. The results include investments made in our customers and members and provisions for potential payments to clients and plan sponsors for contractual and for regulatory requirements, as well as support for our providers. The total quarter impact of COVID-19 on HCB operating income is estimated to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion.

Our medical membership grew by 124,000 lives sequentially, driven by the continued strength of our government products, partially offset by a decline in our commercial products.

We are extremely pleased with the continued success of Medicare Advantage, which grew membership 2.6% sequentially. Growing Medicare Advantage is one of our key strategic priorities. We believe that our integrated assets, which enable differentiated client service capabilities, will continue to support our high-star ratings, giving us competitive advantages and resulting in our ability to continue to win new members in this space.

Additionally, in Medicare Part D, we are pleased with the preliminary benchmark results received from CMS for the 2021 plan year, where we qualified in 33 of 34 regions. This is an important enabler of our overall Medicare growth strategy.

Our Medicaid membership grew 4.9% sequentially as states responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending eligibility redeterminations and we saw some uptick due to increases in unemployment. We continue to view Medicaid as a focus area with a strong pipeline of opportunities headed into 2021.

Commercial membership declined approximately 0.5% sequentially, reflecting the impact of unemployment. As we have mentioned previously, our employer sponsor portfolio is diversified and does not have a significant concentration in any one industry or geography.

Days Claims Payable were 57 days for Q2, reflecting the depressed utilization we saw largely in April and May as a result of shelter-in-place orders from COVID-19. A significant portion of the quarter and medical claims liability includes June dates of service, where utilization was near normalized levels. We expect Days Claims Payable to decline as utilization returns to more normal levels.

Within Pharmacy Services, total revenues were essentially flat year-over-year as growth in Specialty Pharmacy and brand inflation were largely offset by the previously disclosed client losses and continued price compression.

Caremark customers continue to recognize CVS Health as a leader in specialty medication costs and utilization management. As a result, second quarter Specialty Pharmacy revenues increased approximately 15% year-over-year, reflecting new client and existing channel growth.

Pharmacy Services adjusted operating income increased 2.4% and gross margins improved slightly versus last year. Overall, COVID-19 unfavorably affected operating income by approximately $50 million, reflecting lower new therapy starts and higher operating costs.

PBM performance reflects the growth in specialty, I mentioned previously, and continued improvement in purchasing economics. Our scale and expertise, including benefits from Red Oak, and our ability to negotiate with manufacturers, enable us to deliver optimal value to our clients and CVS Health.

Our Pharmacy Services membership remains in line with expectations as reductions in commercial were more than offset by increases in Medicaid, given our strong position in the marketplace.

Additionally, to further assist our clients, in the second quarter, CVS Health launched Zinc Health Services, allowing us to deliver new innovative ways to further reduce the cost of brands and specialty drugs. This new entity will be responsible for certain negotiations with manufacturers, but will not make any formulary decisions.

While we have continuously worked with industry, pharmaceutical manufacturing leaders to lower costs and deliver greater savings. This new approach will give us even greater flexibility and agility to continue in those efforts. This approach will ultimately help make medications more affordable for our clients and members.

Shifting to the Pharmacy Services 2021 selling season. Our renewals are now approximately 90% complete with a strong 98% retention rate. To-date, we have won $4.3 billion in gross new business for 2021, and we continue to increase our pharmacy penetration within the Aetna book of business with approximately $250 million in incremental revenue. We are very pleased with these results.

Moving to Retail/Long-Term Care. COVID-19 continued to have a significant impact on this segment’s performance in the quarter. Despite the challenging environment, total revenues grew 1% year-over-year. Growth was dampened by lower prescription and front store volume due to lower provider visits and stay-at-home orders in Q2.

Front store revenue declined due to reduced store traffic, partially offset by an increase in basket size. As the quarter progressed, we saw improvements in sales as store traffic began to return as states relaxed their stay-at-home orders.

Gross margins for the segment declined 240 basis points versus 2019. Nearly half of the decline was attributable to purchasing patterns in the front store as well as drug mix, largely as a result of COVID-19. Also contributing to the decline was the ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressure. Front store margins were relatively consistent with prior year. In the quarter, the segment incurred approximately $240 million in COVID-related investments, due to colleague benefits, providing free home delivery to help keep patients stay on their medications, providing protective equipment and enhanced cleaning to keep both our colleagues and consumers safe. Overall, we estimate the impact of COVID to Retail/Long-Term Care results in Q2 of approximately $525 million to $575 million.

Going below the line, our interest expense was $765 million and the adjusted effective tax rate was 24.5% for Q2. The lower tax rate contributed about $0.10 to Q2 earnings, reflecting the favorable resolution of several state and local income tax matters.

Given the highly unusual and fluid environment in which we’re continuing to operate, let me quickly provide an update on some key metrics, including July.

Within the Pharmacy Services and Retail/Long-Term Care segments, we saw prescription volume growth accelerate in June as members refilled 90-day prescriptions from March. In June, Front store growth started to benefit from states reopening, followed by customers stocking up on key preventative and treatment items in the Sunbelt states during July.

In Health Care Benefits, medical cost utilization largely returned back to normal levels in June and July, but obviously varies by geography and lines of business.

Moving to guidance. While acknowledging the inherent and unprecedented uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on us, we are raising our full year adjusted EPS guidance to $7.14 to $7.27 to reflect the favorability in the tax rate we experienced in the quarter. In addition, we are increasing our full-year 2020 cash flow guidance to $11 billion to $11.5 billion, reflecting the timing of the payments of certain liabilities.

Though our cash from operations reached $10.4 billion through the first six months of 2020, we expect higher payments in the second half of the year. Those payments include, among others, projected increase in medical costs, costs related to COVID-19, the 2020 HIF and the estimated income tax payments normally due in the second quarter that were extended to July.

We remain committed to reducing our debt as initially planned, and we are on-track to meet our deleveraging target of low three times in 2022.

Let me provide additional commentary by segment and on the cadence of our adjusted earnings per share guidance. We expect approximately $2 billion of COVID-19-related investments for the year, of which about 40% was incurred in Q2. Approximately $1.5 billion of the $2 billion will impact HCB, benefiting customers, members, including premium credits, minimum MLR rebates and contractual requirements. About 35% was reflected in HCB’s Q2 results.

For Retail/Long-Term Care, we expect approximately $400 million of investments with $240 million reflected in Q2. Clearly, the timing of these investments will affect the earnings cadence for the back half of the year. Furthermore, in our Health Care Benefits segment, we expect membership to be affected by unemployment as well as the loss of a large public and labor ASC customer effective September 1st.

We also expect to continue to see increases in Medicaid membership as a result of the current economic environment. We expect utilization in the back half of the year to remain at more normal levels with select geographies continuing to be affected by COVID-19 waves. In addition, we expect higher costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Turning to the Pharmacy Services segment. We expect the business to continue to deliver growth in the second half of the year, reflecting strong specialty performance, the continued strength of our assets positioned in the industry and continued execution of our strategy.

And finally, in Retail/Long-Term Care, we expect the back part of the year to be affected by the COVID-19 G&A expenses and to benefit from our testing capabilities. Additionally, we expect gross margins in the second half of the year, in line with our year-to-date results, improving from our second quarter performance.

We remain confident in delivering $800 million to $900 million in integration synergies and our cost savings initiatives remain on-track to deliver $450 million to $550 million.

In summary, our financial resilience through this period reflects the effects of successful integration of our enterprise. Our ability to deliver results in this dynamic environment is evidence of the strength of our diversified model. We are continuing to make progress on our strategic plan to deliver new products and services, all while making healthcare more affordable and accessible. Our continued execution and strong cash generation are propelling us toward achieving our long-term sustainable growth.

With that, let’s open it up for your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.