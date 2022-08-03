Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $80.6 billion.
Net income rose to $2.9 billion, or $2.23 per share, from $2.7 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.40.
For full-year 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.40-8.60.
Prior performance
