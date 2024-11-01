CVX Earnings: Chevron reports lower revenue and profit for Q3 2024

Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) on Friday announced third-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a decline in net profit and revenues.

Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation dropped to $4.49 billion or $2.48 per share in the third quarter from $6.53 billion or $3.48 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted profit decreased 18% year-over-year to $2.51 per share.

Total revenues and other income were $50.7 billion in the September quarter, down 6% from $54.08 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

“We delivered strong financial and operational results, started up key projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and returned record cash to shareholders this quarter,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive officer.

