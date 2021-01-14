Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines Q4 2020 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Operating revenues fell 65% year-over-year to $4 billion.
The company reported a GAAP net loss of $755 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to earnings of $1 billion, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss per share was $2.53.
For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues to drop 60-65% versus the year-ago period.
