DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines Q4 2020 earnings results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Operating revenues fell 65% year-over-year to $4 billion.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $755 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to earnings of $1 billion, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss per share was $2.53.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects revenues to drop 60-65% versus the year-ago period.

Prior performance