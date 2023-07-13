DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 financial results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $15.6 billion.

GAAP net income was $1.82 billion, or $2.84 per share, compared to $735 million, or $1.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 86% to $2.68.

For the third quarter of 2023, total revenue is expected to be up 11-14% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.20-2.50.

