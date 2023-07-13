Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 financial results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Operating revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $15.6 billion.
GAAP net income was $1.82 billion, or $2.84 per share, compared to $735 million, or $1.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 86% to $2.68.
For the third quarter of 2023, total revenue is expected to be up 11-14% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.20-2.50.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Fastenal Company (FAST) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $1.88 billion. Net earnings were $298 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 earnings decline despite modest sales growth
Packaged Foods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit decreased from last year despite a modest increase in net sales. At $2.97 billion, fourth-quarter net sales
What to expect when Philip Morris International (PM) reports Q2 2023 earnings
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 6% over the past one month. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report second