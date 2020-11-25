Deere & Co. (DE) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Deere & Company Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Jepsen, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Josh Jepsen — Director, Investor Relations

Thanks, Robin. Hello. Also on the call today are Ryan Campbell, our CFO; Jahmy Hindman, our Chief Technology Officer; and Brent Norwood, Manager, Investor Communications. Today we’ll take a closer look at Deere’s fourth quarter earnings, then spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal 2021. After that, we’ll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at johndeere.com/earnings. First, a reminder, this call is being broadcast live on the internet and recorded for future transmission and use by Deere & Company. Any other use, recording, or transmission of any portion of this copyrighted broadcast without the express written consent of Deere is strictly prohibited.

Participants in the call, including the Q&A session, agree that their likeness and remarks in all media may be stored and used as part of the earnings call. This call includes forward-looking comments concerning the company’s plans and projections for the future that are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company’s most recent Form 8-K and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This call may also include financial measures that are not in conformance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Additional information concerning these measures including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures is included in the release and posted on our website at johndeere.com/earnings under Quarterly Earnings and Events.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brent Norwood.

Brent Norwood — Manager, Investor Communications

John Deere demonstrated strong execution in the fourth quarter resulting in a 12% margin for the Equipment Operations and net income exceeding our full year forecast. Despite significant uncertainty early in the year for large Ag markets, fundamentals improved throughout the fourth quarter driving growth prospects for 2021. Meanwhile, markets for our Construction & Forestry division also improved in the fourth quarter leading to a solid finish to the year and modest levels of recovery projected for fiscal year ’21. Now, let’s take a closer look at our year-end results for 2020 beginning on slide 3. For the full year, net sales and revenue were down 9% to $35.54 billion while net sales for Equipment Operations were down 10% to $31.272 billion.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.751 billion or $8.69 per diluted share. Net income for the year was negatively affected by impairment charges, losses on business disposals, and employee separation costs of $458 million after-tax. For the same periods in 2019, the similar charges were $82 million. Slide 4 shows the results for the fourth quarter. Net sales and revenue were down 2% to $9.731 billion while net sales for the Equipment Operation were down 1% to $8.659 billion. Net income attributable to Deere & Company for the quarter was $757 million or $2.39 per diluted share. Fourth quarter net income was negatively affected by impairment charges and employee separation costs of $211 million after-tax compared to $74 million for the same period in 2019.

Turning to a review of our individual businesses starting with Agriculture & Turf on slide 5, net sales were up 8% compared to the fourth quarter last year primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes partially offset by the unfavorable effects of currency translation. Price realization in the quarter was positive by 5 points, while currency translation was negative by 1 point. Operating profit was $860 million resulting in a 13.9% operating margin for the division. The year-over-year increase was driven by price realization and lower R&D expenses and reduced SG&A, improved shipment volumes and mix, and lower warranty expenses. The items were partially offset by impairments and employee separation expenses, which totaled $164 million in the quarter.

Please note that the $153 million shown on the waterfall is net of $11 million in separation costs from 2019. For the full year, the Ag & Turf division incurred $286 million in nonrecurring charges including employee separation expenses, impairments, and a loss on a sale. Before reviewing our industry outlook, we’ll first provide commentary on the regional dynamics impacting Ag markets and Deere operations around the globe, starting on slide 6. In the U.S., farmer sentiment showed improvement over the quarter as the combination of government support and improved commodity prices boosted farm income prospects for the year. Meanwhile, concerns over market access temporarily subsided with exports to China rebounding compared to last year.

Stocks to use and carryout estimates for corn and soybeans are now forecast at multiyear lows due to diminished production on account of some regionally dry weather and the derecho storm in August as well as increased export activity. The improvement in fundamentals and farmer sentiment is reflected in the progress of our early order programs. At this time, we’ve concluded all three phases of our planter and sprayer programs, while our combine program recently finished Phase 2. Sales for planters are up 10% compared to last year, with sprayers and combines up even further. Meanwhile, our large Ag tractor order book has strengthened over the last quarter with orders up nicely compared to the previous year. Lastly, retail activity picked up in the fourth quarter leaving new and used inventory positions at multiyear lows.

Shifting to South America, record soybean production, higher commodity prices, and favorable exchange rates continue to drive positive producer margins in Brazil this year. As a result, activity accelerated in the fourth quarter and far exceeded our forecast, making a very strong finish to 2020. For fiscal year 2021, the order book is quite strong, reflecting the positive fundamentals with order coverage now extending well into the first half of the year. Similar to North America, the strong finish to the year in Brazil depleted equipment inventory levels below historic averages, keeping momentum for new equipment demand healthy as we begin the year. In Europe, healthy prices for small grains such as wheat have boosted sentiment for arable farmers and spurred demand in the back half of 2020.

Overall, arable margins should see modest gains this year, though results vary throughout some regions experiencing lower production due to dry conditions. Meanwhile, dairy and livestock producers may experience some pressure in fiscal year ’21 from soft dairy margins and growing concerns with respect to African swine fever. Importantly, Deere’s operations in Europe have benefited from a more focused strategy and demonstrated an uptick in large Ag market share as well as much improved profitability for the region. Looking ahead, the tractor order book is up relative to last year, providing solid visibility into 2021. Turning to Asia-Pacific, key markets like India and Australia rebounded nicely from the early pandemic lockdowns and are expected to resume growth in fiscal year 2021.

Meanwhile, operations in other markets are benefiting from some of the disciplined portfolio actions we’ve taken to-date. With that context, let’s turn to our 2021 Ag & Turf industry outlook on slide 7. In the U.S. and Canada, we expect Ag industry sales to be up between 5% to 10% for the year. The increase year-over-year reflects improved fundamentals in the Ag sector as well as the historically low inventory levels at the start of the year. Moving on to Europe, the industry outlook is forecast to be flat to up 5% with strength in arable offsetting some weakness in dairy and livestock. In South America, we expect an industry sales increase of about 5% with solid visibility into the first half of the year, especially in Brazil. Industry sales in Asia are forecast to be down slightly, though key markets for Deere are performing slightly better.

Lastly, sales of turf and utility equipment are expected to be flat to up 5% following a solid year in 2020. Moving on to our Ag & Turf forecast on slide 8, fiscal year 2021 sales of worldwide Ag & Turf equipment are forecast to be up between 10% and 15%. The incremental increase relative to the industry guidance reflects plans to recover inventory levels in small Ag, which ended the year at historic lows for inventory to sales ratios. The forecast also includes expectations of three points of positive price realization as well as a currency tailwind of about one point. For the division’s operating margin, our full year forecast is ranged between 15.5% and 16.5%. Now, let’s focus on Construction & Forestry on slide 9. For the quarter, net sales of $2.461 billion were down 16% primarily due to lower shipment volumes partially offset by price realization.

Operating profit moved lower year-over-year to $196 million due to lower sales volumes and mix, impairments, and employee separation expenses. The decrease in profit was partially offset by price realization and lower R&D expenses and reduced SG&A, lower warranty expenses, and improved production costs. The total costs for impairments and employee separation charges were $76 million for the quarter, while the full year costs were $184 million. Let’s turn to our 2021 Construction & Forestry industry outlook on slide 10. Construction Equipment industry sales in the U.S. and Canada are now forecast to be down about 5% with continued uncertainty expected in the oil & gas and non-residential sectors. Meanwhile, compact construction equipment industry sales are expected to increase about 5% as the housing market fundamentals continue to be positive through 2021.

Moving on to Global Forestry, we now expect the industry to be flat to up 5% as the recovery in lumber demand, particularly in North America, should lead to increased production throughout the year. Moving to the C&F division outlook on slide 11, Deere’s Construction & Forestry 2021 net sales are forecast to be up between 5% to 10% compared to last year. Our net sales guidance for the year includes expectations of about one point of positive price realization and a currency tailwind of about one point. We expect the division’s operating margin to be ranged between 9% to 10% for the year benefiting from price, volume, and non-reoccurring expenses from 2020.

Let’s move now to our Financial Services operations on slide 12. Worldwide Financial Services net income attributable to Deere & Company in the fourth quarter was $186 million benefiting from lower impairments and reduced losses on operating-lease residual values and favorable financing spreads partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and employee separation expenses. For fiscal year 2021, the net income forecast is $630 million, which contemplates a tax rate between 24% to 26%. The provision for credit losses forecast for 2021 is 27 basis points. Before moving on to the 2021 company outlook, I’d like to welcome our Chief Technology Officer, Jahmy Hindman to the call. Jahmy recently assumed the CTO position and played a pivotal role in shaping our smart industrial strategy and vision for Deere’s technology stack.

Jahmy?

Jahmy Hindman — Chief Technology Officer

Thanks, Brent. As noted, I recently assumed the newly-created Chief Technology Officer position and I spent the last few months finalizing our organizational design and refining our technology strategy to best enable the smart industrial operating model. I’ve been with Deere for over 20 years in a variety of engineering roles in both the Ag & Turf and Construction & Forestry divisions, and most recently led engineering for the global tractor product family. Most simply put, the Chief Technology Office is responsible for delivering Deere’s technology stack. Think of our tech stack as a full set of components required to deliver technology solutions to our customers. For nearly 25 years, Deere has invested in core technologies and capabilities that can be leveraged across the enterprise.

These core competencies are primarily focused around machine guidance, digital connectivity, machine intelligence, and more recently, autonomy. Historically, Deere operated within multiple disparate business units that were spread out throughout the enterprise to pursue innovations in these core technologies. As part of our redesign, we’ve consolidated these units under the CTO organization. This drives a higher degree of focus and unlocks significant efficiencies for our R&D investments. Our approach to precision technology as shown on slide 13 is distinct within the industry, as we’ve maintained end-to-end development responsibility for our tech stack, developing unique solutions from the embedded hardware and software in our equipment, to the digital platforms our customers utilize.

While we’ve pursued a vertically integrated path for our core capabilities, we have chosen to partner with others for noncore technologies, things like graphical processing units and cameras. Additionally, we’ve opened up our digital platform to include over 185 API partners. Over time, our philosophy has remained consistent, as depicted on slide 14. We seek to develop or acquire core technologies that add value and are unique to the jobs that our customers do, while outsourcing noncore technologies when partners can bring scale or offer faster speed to market. In any case, we maintain the development responsibility for the final solution to ensure seamless integration into our equipment. This approach has served us well, and it traces its genesis back to our acquisition of NavCom in 1999.

At that time, we decided to own certain technology competencies starting with satellite guidance. The acquisition delivered a foundational element to our tech stack and it enabled us to lead the industry in innovation from the early days of AutoTrac to turn automation and now AutoPath, which is our latest solution for path planning. Furthermore, by owning this technology, we’ve been able to scale guidance innovation throughout our entire large Ag fleet. We followed similar blueprints with other core technologies from our acquisition of Phoenix International in 1999 to the organic development of the John Deere Operations Center beginning in 2012.

Our acquisition of Blue River Technology in 2017 reflects our view that machine learning and computer vision are essential competencies required for the next generation of machine intelligence and automation. Similar to other core technologies, we see wide applicability of Blue River’s competencies across our large Ag product portfolio and also intend to leverage the vision systems for obstacle detection in our Construction & Forestry division. Essentially, this technology can be applied to optimize machine use and job outcomes anywhere a human operator controls or adjusts machine settings. Ultimately, we believe that a complete tech stack delivers the most value for our customers when it’s paired with the underlying equipment and a dealer network that can support it.

This seamless integration is key to achieving the highest levels of productivity and sustainability and is a requirement for innovations like plant-level management and autonomy. Furthermore, our comprehensive system delivers the ability for equipment to become smarter throughout the course of a production system. While many industry players offer point solutions for a given technology or a specific production step, we offer customers a system advantage where the combined equipment and the information from the technology stack passes insights to each proceeding and subsequent step in the production system. For example, our sprayers leverage the guidance lines from planting for more efficiency and accuracy resulting in less crop damage, while our tillage operations are informed by the previous year’s harvest data.

Slide 15 highlights the comprehensive systems we are building. The first component of our Precision Ag system is the most important and can’t be overlooked. Our Precision Ag strategy begins with the underlying equipment that executes a job in the field. While our industry is attracting new players from non-traditional disciplines such as software or robotics, these technologies must ultimately be paired with Ag equipment to accomplish the tasks in the field. As a result, Deere’s primary advantage comes from a product offering that spans each step in the production system paired with the industries largest installed base and coupled with complementary technology applied to each product within that production system. The last component required to deliver Precision Solutions is a dealer network that can sell, service, and support the latest technologies.

Increasingly, the last mile is becoming one of the most critical enablers for precision adoption and our channel has been leading the industry in terms of modernizing their capabilities and their staff. In short, our Precision strategy is very much a system of Ag equipment combined with core technologies and a dealer support network working in concert together to make farming more productive and more sustainable. While we are immensely proud of the success we’ve achieved so far, we are even more enthusiastic about the runway of opportunity that’s ahead of us. Throughout our Precision journey, we’ve experienced several inflection points where technology advancements unlock new possibilities and extend our runway beyond our prior ambitions.

Innovations in connectivity, advanced onboard computing, and artificial intelligence have reset the realm of possibilities. Today, we see many years of runway for each of our existing core technologies individually. Furthermore, the opportunity set extends much further as we begin stacking these core capabilities to create new functionality in our future product roadmaps. Over the course of the year, we look forward to providing further details regarding the opportunity set in front of us and will also provide further color on some of the exciting product releases coming to market in the near-term. Before turning the call back over, I’d like to offer a few comments on the acquisition of Harvest Profit, a software platform that’s focused on farmer profitability.

We are striving to make our customers the most profitable and sustainable in their industry. We can’t accomplish that without being able to help customers measure profitability. Harvest Profit gives us a significant boost in ensuring we help customers make more profitable and sustainable decisions in the years to come. Additionally, with the Precision Ag opportunity set growing substantially over the next decade, we see significant value in our ability to ascribe value of our precision tools to our customers and this acquisition provides us a path to attribute that value, thus furthering the adoption of technology.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Ryan Campbell for year-end guidance and closing thoughts. Ryan?

Ryan D. Campbell — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jahmy. Slide 16 outlines our guidance for net income, our effective tax rate, and operating cash flow. For fiscal year ’21, our full year outlook for net income is forecast to be between $3.6 billion to $4 billion. It’s important to note that constraints in the supply base and labor force availability due to COVID-19 remain key risks to our fiscal year ’21 guide. The guidance incorporates an effective tax rate projected to be 26% to 28%. Lastly, cash flow from the Equipment Operations is expected to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion and contemplates a $700 million voluntary contribution to our OPEB plan. Before we respond to your questions, I’d like to offer some perspective on 2020, the prospects ahead of us, and a few thoughts on our portfolio and capital allocation strategy.

As we look back on 2020, it’s important to acknowledge the exceptional efforts taken by our employees, suppliers, and dealer channel this year. Employees across our company logged extra hours and adapted to an ever-changing environment to create safe working conditions and ensure the supply of parts and equipment to our customers so that they could continue their essential work. Similarly, our dealers quickly adjusted to the pandemic and played a critical role keeping our customers’ businesses operating. This year served as a reminder of just how impressive our dealer group is, and we are grateful for the tremendous performance they put forth. And as a result of the effort put forth by employees, suppliers, and dealers, we posted one of the strongest fourth quarter performances in company history.

Excluding costs associated with employee separations and impairments, our Construction & Forestry division achieved 11% margins, the highest fourth quarter since 2014. Similarly, Ag & Turf fourth quarter margins excluding special items were approximately 16.5%, which is the highest fourth quarter in the division’s history, eclipsing results from 2013 despite around $1 billion less in net sales. While encouraged by our recent results, we are even more excited by the opportunity ahead of us. In the midst of addressing a global pandemic, we also instituted a new strategy for the company over the year. In doing so, we accomplished three primary objectives. One, we’ve reorganized the company around production systems to mirror the way our customers do business.

Two, we’ve taken significant strides towards optimizing our cost structure. And three, we’ve adapted our investment priorities to ensure a greater degree of focus on the products and solutions that are most differentiated and unlock the highest value to our customers. A more focused R&D investment strategy is essential to realizing the value of the technology stack that Jahmy just described. While we spent decades investing in the core competencies to comprise our current technology stack, we see significant runway ahead to build on what we have done and advance technology for our next generation of solutions, and our new strategy plays a vital role in unlocking the necessary capital to achieve the potential we believe is possible.

2020 has been a year of change at Deere, and that has included some activity with respect to our portfolio. In some cases, we’ve made decisions to exit businesses or reduce footprint to serve markets more efficiently, while in other areas, we’ve added to our capabilities such as our recent purchases of Unimil and Harvest Profit. As we contemplate 2021, we expect to continue our portfolio evaluation, which may result in additional activity throughout the duration of the year. As such, we intend to provide regular updates on subsequent earnings calls as we take actions in this area.

Now, while we’ve made efforts to better focus the internal investments we are making, please know that our overall priorities related to our cash resources remain the same. We remain committed to our A-rating and will continue to fund our operations at levels that support our strategic initiatives. Next, we’ll pay a dividend within our targeted income range, and with other priorities secured, we will return capital through our share repurchase program. We resumed the program in the fourth quarter and will continue to execute on our capital priorities in 2021.

Josh Jepsen — Director, Investor Relations

Thanks, Ryan. Now we’re ready to begin the Q&A portion of the call. The operator will instruct you on the procedures. In consideration of others and our hope to allow more of you to participate, please limit yourself to one question. If you have additional questions, we’d ask that you please rejoin the queue. Robin?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.