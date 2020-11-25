Deere & Co tops market consensus in Q4: Infographic

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 2% decline in Q4 revenue to $9.73 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $2.39 per share, better than what analysts had anticipated.

DE shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 47% since the beginning of this year.

