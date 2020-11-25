Deere & Co tops market consensus in Q4: Infographic

Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The agricultural machinery manufacturer reported a 2% decline in Q4 revenue to $9.73 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $2.39 per share, better than what analysts had anticipated.
DE shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 47% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Deere & Co Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Nutanix reports narrower loss than expected in Q1
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Monday. The software firm reported Q1 revenue of $312.8 million, down 0.6% year-over-year, but higher than
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1.8% year-over-year to $970 million. Net income was $77 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 23
After starting the week on a positive note, major stock indexes witnessed volatility and slipped mid-week. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index regained a part of the lost momentum and closed