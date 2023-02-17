Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Deere & Company (DE) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $12.6 billion.
Net income was $1.9 billion, or $6.55 per share, compared to $903 million, or $2.92 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be $8.75-9.25 billion.
Prior performance
