Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $17.38 billion.

Net income was $2.86 billion, or $9.65 per share, compared to $2.09 billion, or $6.81 per share, last year.

For FY2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company is expected to be $9.25-9.50 billion.

