Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $17.38 billion.
Net income was $2.86 billion, or $9.65 per share, compared to $2.09 billion, or $6.81 per share, last year.
For FY2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company is expected to be $9.25-9.50 billion.
Prior performance
Most Popular
ROST Earnings: Highlights of Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 results
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, on Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the
Everything you need to know about Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 earnings
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a 6% increase in net sales. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): Notable points from the Q4 earnings report
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) soared over 13% on Thursday, a day after the company reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date