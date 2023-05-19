Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $17.38 billion.

Net income was $2.86 billion, or $9.65 per share, compared to $2.09 billion, or $6.81 per share, last year.

For FY2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company is expected to be $9.25-9.50 billion.

Prior performance

Deere-and-Company-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic

Most Popular

ROST Earnings: Highlights of Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 results

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, on Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the

Everything you need to know about Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a 6% increase in net sales. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO): Notable points from the Q4 earnings report

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) soared over 13% on Thursday, a day after the company reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date

Tags

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top