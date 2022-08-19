Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Deere & Company (DE) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales and revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $14.1 billion.
Net income was $1.8 billion, or $6.16 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $5.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to Deere & Company is expected to range between $7.0-7.2 billion in FY2022.
Prior performance
