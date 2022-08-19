Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Deere & Company (DE) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales and revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $14.1 billion.

Net income was $1.8 billion, or $6.16 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $5.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company is expected to range between $7.0-7.2 billion in FY2022.

Prior performance

Deere and Company Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

HD Stock: What’s in store for Home Depot after record second quarter

Home improvement is one of the top activities that kept Americans busy during the pandemic, a trend that enabled The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) to beat the crisis and

Target (TGT) stock drops after Q2 earnings miss estimates; revenue up 4%

Department store chain Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported a sharp decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2022, despite an increase in net sales. The bottom line also fell

Amazon (AMZN) stock remains a good bet despite poor results. Here’s why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) became an inspiration for other players in the eCommerce sector as the online retailer successfully channelized its resources to tap into the spike in demand for

Tags

industrial products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top