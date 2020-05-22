Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Deere (DE) Q2 profit dips 41% but beats estimates

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its financial results for the quarter ended May 3, 2020, on Friday before the market opens. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Deere (DE) Q2 2020 earnings review

Deere posted a 41% dip in earnings for the second quarter of 2020 due to lower revenues. The company recorded impairments related to certain fixed assets, operating lease equipment, and a minority investment in a construction equipment company headquartered in South Africa.

The company expects earnings to be in the range of $1.6-2 billion for the full year. However, many uncertainties remain regarding the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic that could negatively affect the company’s results and financial position in the future.

