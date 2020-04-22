Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: Key highlights from Q1 2020 Earnings Results
Earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported revenue of $8.6 billion, down 18% year-over-year. The company posted GAAP loss of $0.84 per share vs. income of $1.09 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
Amid COVID19 impact, Delta has raised a capital of $5.4 billion in early March and suspended shareholder returns, including its stock repurchase program and future dividend payments.
Shares up 3.3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
