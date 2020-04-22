Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported revenue of $8.6 billion, down 18% year-over-year. The company posted GAAP loss of $0.84 per share vs. income of $1.09 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Amid COVID19 impact, Delta has raised a capital of $5.4 billion in early March and suspended shareholder returns, including its stock repurchase program and future dividend payments.

Shares up 3.3% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

Past Performance

Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption? Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases. Check out our analysis