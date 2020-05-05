DIS Earnings: Everything you need to know about Walt Disney Q2 2020 results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2020.

Second quarter net income was $475 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with net income of $5.4 billion, or $3.53 per share in second of 2019.

Revenues increased 21% to $18.0 billion.

Amid COVID-19, Parks, Experiences and Products segment experienced a significant impact on the operating income (approx. $1.0 billion) as a result of the closures.

