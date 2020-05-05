Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: Everything you need to know about Walt Disney Q2 2020 results
Disney+ has crossed 33.5 million subscribers
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 28, 2020.
Second quarter net income was $475 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with net income of $5.4 billion, or $3.53 per share in second of 2019.
Revenues increased 21% to $18.0 billion.
Amid COVID-19, Parks, Experiences and Products segment experienced a significant impact on the operating income (approx. $1.0 billion) as a result of the closures.
You may also like:
Most Popular
After weak Q1, ExxonMobil (XOM) plans cost-reduction to beat demand woes
All the leading oil companies have slashed production after industry leading energy explorer ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) incurred a loss in the early months of the fiscal year as crude prices
Shake Shack (SHAK) slips to a loss in Q1 but beats estimates
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 25, 2020, on Monday after the bell. The bottom line exceeded analysts' expectations while the top-line
ImmunoGen CEO Mark Enyedy speaks on product strategy, pipeline and more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF6AFnngf4M COVID-19 has been pretty disruptive on clinical-level biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, especially those running on tight budgets. Clinical trials have been obstructed and dialogues with regulators have been