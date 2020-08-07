DISH Q2 2020 Earnings: Key quarterly highlights

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues dropped to $3.19 billion from $3.21 billion in the same period last year.
Net income attributable to DISH Network was $452 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to $317 million, or $0.60 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
(This story will be updated with an infographic shortly)
