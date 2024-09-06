Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
DOCU Earnings: DocuSign Q2 2025 profit jumps on higher revenues
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. The bottom line benefitted from a 7% increase in revenues.
The eSignature service provider’s second-quarter revenues increased to $736.0 million from $687.7 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue and Professional Services revenue grew 7% and 2% respectively during the period.
At $0.97 per share, adjusted earnings were up 35% year-over-year. July-quarter profit, including special items, was $888.2 million or $4.26 per share, compared to $7.4 million or $0.04 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
For the third quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $743 million to $747 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to be between $2.94 billion and $2.95 billion.
Prior Performance
