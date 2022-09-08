DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $622.2 million. Billings rose 9% YoY to $647.7 million.

Net loss was $45 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $25.5 million, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.44.

Total revenue is expected to be $2.47-2.48 billion for the full year of 2023.

