Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 53% year-over-year to $383 million, helped by double-digit growth in subscription and professional services revenues.
Net loss was $58.4 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.
Revenue is expected to be $404-408 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.42-1.43 billion for fiscal year 2021.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Zscaler stock rises on Q1 earnings announcement
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $142.6 million, up 52% year-over-year, and higher than
Infographic: Highlights of CrowdStrike Holdings’ (CRWD) Q3 2021 earnings report
Cybersecurity technology company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Wednesday said its third-quarter revenues surged 86% aided by the demand spurred by digital transformation. The results also surpassed the market's projection.
Alexion’s long-term prospects remain intact amid continued focus on rare diseases
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) has stood out in the crowded pharmaceuticals marketplace by developing effective treatments for certain rare health conditions. The strategy is expected to come in handy for