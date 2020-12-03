DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 53% year-over-year to $383 million, helped by double-digit growth in subscription and professional services revenues.

Net loss was $58.4 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.

Revenue is expected to be $404-408 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.42-1.43 billion for fiscal year 2021.

Prior performance