Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 earnings beat; revenue up 13%

Fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results Thursday before the opening bell. Earnings declined from last year but exceeded estimates, while revenues missed.

Revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $983.7 million but fell short of Wall Street’s projection. Global retail sales increased 16.7% during the quarter, while international same-store sales rose 11.8%.

Net income was $117.8 million or $3.0 per share, down from $121.6 million or $3.07 per share reported a year earlier. The bottom-line came in above expectations.

DPZ shares made modest gains immediately following the announcement on Thursday. The stock had closed the previous session higher.

