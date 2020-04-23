Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Jeffrey D. Lawrence — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Richard E. Allison — Chief Executive Officer

Presentation:

Jeffrey D. Lawrence — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sonia, and hello, everyone. This is Jeff Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer of Domino’s Pizza. Thank you for joining the call today about the results of our first quarter of 2020. Given the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 crisis throughout the world, in addition to discussing our first quarter results, we are also going to share with you some preliminary estimated results of the first few weeks of the second quarter.

As you know, this call is primarily for our investor audience, so I kindly ask that all members of the media and others be in a listen-only mode throughout the call. If forward-looking statements are made today, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement, you can find in this morning’s release and the 10 Q.

We will start with comments from Chief Executive Officer, Rich Allison, followed by an update from me. Then we’ll go back to Rich for closing remarks before taking analyst questions. We ask that our analysts limit themselves to one question during this call.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Rich.

Richard E. Allison — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jeff. And thanks to all of you for joining us this morning. Given the extraordinary circumstances, we are going to take a different approach to the call this morning. I’m going to speak first to share some perspective on the business and how we’re responding to the COVID-19 crisis both here in the US and around the world. I’ll then talk about some of the investments that we’re making in our team members and in the communities that we serve. I’ll then hand it over to Jeff who will walk you through the details around our Q1 performance, and Jeff will also share some preliminary estimated results from the first few weeks of our second quarter.

I’ll then come back to discuss some of the things that we’re focused on as we look forward to the remainder of 2020. And then following that, as we always do, we’ll be happy to take some of your questions. So with that as a roadmap for our call this morning, let’s get started. And I’ll begin with some perspectives on the business and how we’re responding to this COVID-19 crisis.

On the 30th of March, we released a preliminary first quarter business update. We pride ourselves on being transparent with our stakeholders and we hope that information was helpful to you. So I won’t spend much time on Q1 in my comments this morning as I’ve already shared some of my perspective on the quarter in that release.

The reality is that the world is changing very rapidly, and we are much more focused on the present and on how we’re going to continue to navigate this crisis going forward. The restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis, and no one knows how many restaurants will survive or what form the industry will take as this crisis eventually abates. We also don’t know how consumer behaviors and purchasing patterns may evolve during and then after this COVID-19 crisis.

We were fortunate to enter the year and this crisis in what we believe to be a very strong financial position, both at the brand and at the franchisee levels. Our US franchisees averaged an estimated $143,000 in EBITDA per store and over $1 million in average EBITDA at the enterprise level in 2019. Both of those figures are increases over the 2018 levels. Now we know that profit levels vary significantly across the country based on wage levels and a number of other factors, but we’re pleased that our franchisees remained healthy and strong throughout 2019.

Looking forward here into 2020, we know our business, along with our franchisees and stores, will face new costs as we respond to COVID-19 with new service methods and a number of investments in items such as masks, gloves and thermometers both for corporate and franchisee team members. We are well-positioned as a brand with a delivery and carryout business model, and this has allowed us to continue serving our customers and employing our team members in the sizable majority of our markets and our stores around the world.

As we manage through this challenge across the globe, I’m very proud as our CEO to say that we are leading with our values. Our first two values at Domino’s are: number one, do the right thing; and second, put our people first. And for us, that means prioritizing the health and well-being of store team members, franchisees and the communities that we serve.

During this extraordinary time, we take our responsibility for continuing to provide convenient, reliable, delivery and carryout experiences to the communities where those services have been deemed essential. We take it very seriously. Fewer than 20 stores in our US business are currently facing temporary closures. All others remain open and are serving customers.

Now with that said, our US business model has adapted to this new environment, and our standard operating procedures have changed considerably over the last two months. I say to folks here inside Domino’s, we’re a 60-year-old brand that has rewritten most of our standard operating procedures in the last six weeks. We’ve moved to a 100% contactless delivery model across the country. We have made our contactless drive-up carryout technology available to all US stores. We have temporarily banned customers from sitting and eating in our stores. We’re asking our customers to practice social distancing when they visit us to pick-up their carryout orders. We have implemented social distancing protocols in our store and supply chain for our team members there. And in addition to thermometers, we are supplying them with masks and gloves to protect our teams and our customers.

At Domino’s, food safety and cleanliness have always been top priorities, but recently we’ve devoted additional resources toward our efforts and our procedures there. I’m incredibly proud of our US franchisees. They continue to embrace change at an unprecedented rate. But I’m also not surprised to see that they have elevated their commitment to safely serving their team members and their communities. It is at times like these when our US franchisees truly shine brightest.

All of our US supply chain centers also remain open and are fully operational. Through the remarkable efforts of our supply chain team, we successfully opened our newest supply chain center in Columbia, South Carolina on March 29th. We’re working very closely with our suppliers to maintain a safe and stable flow of product into our stores. I’m so proud of our supply chain team. They’ve done just a tremendous job of continuing our core operations, while also responding to this crisis in new ways. They put significant effort into sourcing masks, gloves, thermometers, contactless delivery supplies and cleaning supplies at a time when these items are under just incredible demand pressures.

In an effort to provide ongoing transparency to you in the midst of this crisis, this morning, we released our preliminary estimated US sales results for the first four weeks of the second quarter. Sales have improved relative to the last two periods of the first quarter, as detailed in our March 30th business update. And Jeff is going to share more details around this later this morning in our call.

We continue to observe and analyze the rapidly changing trends in consumer purchasing behavior. Across delivery and carryout service methods, day parts, days of the week, the US will continue to be impacted by many factors such as shelter-in-place orders, business and school closings and event cancellations, which vary in magnitude across the cities and towns in the US that we serve.

Across our international business, the unique circumstances in a number of markets have necessitated the temporary closing of stores. And in some cases, entire markets have temporarily closed for varying periods of time. We continue to stay in contact with the master franchisees operating these affected markets and stores. Some have already reopened, and we look forward to them reopening the remainder of their stores as soon as possible. At our peak, we had almost 2,400 international stores closed and, as of April 21st, that number was approximately 1,750.

This morning, we also released our preliminary estimated international sales results for the first three weeks of the second quarter. The sales impact stemming from COVID-19 varies quite dramatically across our international markets. Some markets where we have significant service method and operating our restrictions, we’ve seen major declines in same-store sales. In other markets, we’ve seen strong recovery and steady gains in same-store sales over the recent weeks. China was our first market to be significantly impacted by COVID-19 and we are pleased to see our sales there recover and accelerate in the last few weeks of the first quarter and to remain strong early in Q2.

I’m very proud of our international master franchisees and their resiliency as they manage through this crisis in their markets around the world. I’m also grateful for the best practice sharing and rapid adoption of new ideas across the globe. And much of what we’re doing today right here in the US has been informed and inspired by our international markets that found themselves on the forefront on the front end of this crisis.

I’m going to turn our attention now to some of the investments that we’re making in our teams and in our communities. Throughout this uncertain time, we are committed to supporting our teams and the communities we serve. In our corporate stores and supply chain centers, we are investing heavily in our teams during this crisis. We have committed to pay additional bonuses to our corporate store and supply chain hourly team members over a 10-week period from mid-March through at least the last pay period in May. We’re also providing enhanced sick pay benefits to our hourly corporate store and supply chain team members through at least the remainder of the year. At Domino’s, we don’t want anyone to have to choose between their health and their paycheck.

Now most of you probably are not familiar with the Domino’s Pizza Partners Foundation. It’s a registered 501c3 that was established to help Domino’s team members in need during a time of crisis. Its mission is summed up in the phrase, Team Members Helping Team Members. And its primary source of funding is through payroll deduction from corporate and franchisee employees. I’m very proud to say that our company is making a significant donation to the Partners Foundation to help team members at this particular time of need across the globe. We’re grateful as a brand that we’re in a position to be able to make position to be able to make these investments, and we are very proud of our independent franchise business owners, many of whom are making similar investments in their team members. Our supply chain centers, corporate stores and franchisees are also hiring and have been looking to add more than 10,000 employees across the US. With so many Americans newly unemployed, we feel privileged to be in a position to offer employment and a career opportunity within the Domino’s Pizza system. We’re also committed to supporting the communities around the US where we live and work. We recently launched our Feed the Need program. This is in partnership with our franchisees to provide 10 million slices of pizza across the US. We’re making a significant investment as a brand by supplying the food for this program, while our franchisees and corporate stores are being generous and providing the labor. We’ve empowered our franchisees and stores across the country to identify the need specific in their communities. In some places, it’s school children who are no longer receiving free or reduced lunch, in others its hospital workers and first responders, in some places, it’s essential workers in grocery and retail and many other areas. This isn’t new because Domino’s has always given back in times of crisis. This isn’t an exception. While these are some highlights from the US, I would be remiss this morning if I didn’t also thank our international master franchisees, many of whom are doing similar things in their markets. From the UK to India to Australia and really all over the world, the Domino’s system is stepping up to support our communities. As a system, we are happy to make these investments in both our teams and our communities, and we’ll continue to search for ways to invest and to feed the need during this crisis. These investments are expected to be material during the second quarter. Jeff will comment on the financial impact of these investments in just a moment, and we will provide more detail to you during our next earnings cycle in July. So, with that, I’m going to hand it over to Jeff, who will walk you through the highlights of the first quarter and some preliminary estimated results from the first two weeks of — few weeks, excuse me, of Q2. And then after that, I’ll come back and share a few more thoughts with you before we move to Q&A. So, Jeff, over to you.

Jeffrey D. Lawrence — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Rich, and good morning again everyone. I’ll cover off the first quarter financial results as well to provide a brief preliminary financial update for the business for the first few weeks of the second quarter.

Starting with the first quarter results, we continue to lead the broader restaurant industry with 36 straight quarters of positive US comparable sales and 105 consecutive quarters of positive international comps. We also continue to increase our global store count as we opened 178 gross new stores and 69 net new stores in Q1. This net store growth number includes the closure of the 71 stores comprising our South Africa market during the quarter that was unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our diluted EPS in Q1 was $3.07, an increase of 39.5% over the prior year quarter, primarily resulting from a significantly lower effective tax rate and strong operational results. With that, let’s take a closer look at the financial results for Q1.

Global retail sales grew 4.4% as compared to the prior year quarter, pressured by a stronger dollar. When excluding the negative impact of foreign currency, global retail sales grew by 5.9%. This global retail sales growth was driven by both an increase in the average number of stores opened during the quarter and higher same-store sales. Same-store sales for the US grew 1.6%, lapping a prior year increase of 3.9%. And same-store sales for our international business grew 1.5%, rolling over a prior year increase of 1.8%. Breaking down the US comp, our franchise business was up 1.5%, while our company-owned stores were up 3.9%.

The US comp this quarter was driven by ticket growth. We continued to see robust growth in our carryout business, while our delivery comp for Q1 was slightly negative, consistent with previously discussed market dynamics. Our international comp for the quarter was driven entirely by order growth. We estimate that the international comp for the quarter was negatively impacted by approximately 1 point to 1.5 points by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the unit count front, we opened 30 net US stores in the first quarter, consisting of 35 store openings and just five closures. Our International division added 39 net new stores during Q1, comprised of 143 store openings and 104 closures, including the closure of the 71 stores comprising our South Africa market.

Turning to revenues. Total revenues for the first quarter were up 4.4% from the prior year, driven primarily by higher global retail sales, which drove higher supply chain and global franchise revenues. These increases were partially offset by lower company-owned store revenues resulting from the New York store sale in Q2 of 2019. International royalty revenues were pressured by $1.4 million during the quarter by foreign currency exchange rates.

Moving now to operating margin. As a percentage of revenues, consolidated operating margin for the quarter increased to 39% from 38.6% in the prior year quarter and was positively impacted by the New York store sale and higher revenues from our global franchise business. Supply chain and company-owned store operating margin percentages were relatively similar year-over-year.

G&A expenses decreased approximately $1 million as compared to the prior year quarter. We continue to see the benefit of improved discipline and focus in this important area, while continuing to invest in strategic initiatives throughout our business. Our reported effective tax rate was negative 3.7% for the quarter, down 18.8 percentage points from the prior year quarter. The reported effective tax rate in the quarter included a 26-percentage-point positive impact from tax benefits on equity-based compensation. We do expect to see continued volatility in our effective tax rate related to these tax benefits. When you add it all up, our first quarter net income was up $29 million or 31.2% over the prior year quarter.

Our first quarter diluted EPS was $3.07 versus $2.20 in the prior year, which was a 39.5% increase. Here is how that $0.87 increase breaks down for the quarter. Our lower effective tax rate, resulting primarily from higher tax benefits on equity-based compensation, positively impacted us by $0.58. Lower diluted share count, resulting primarily from share repurchases over the past 12 months, benefited us by $0.14. Higher net interest expense, resulting primarily from higher average debt balances, negatively impacted us by $0.08. And most importantly, our improved operating results benefited us by $0.23.

Now turning to cash. During the first quarter, we generated net cash provided by operating activities of more than $95 million. After deducting for capex, we generated free cash flow of almost $78 million, which was pressured by normal balance sheet movement. During the first quarter, we repurchased and retired approximately 271,000 shares for $80 million or about $294 per share on average. It’s important to note that these repurchases were made during the first week of the first quarter. All in all, a good quarter for the business in Q1.

As we now move away from our Q1 financial discussions, I’d like to remind folks that we did issue a business update on March 30th, which contained preliminary estimates of selected Q1 information, including comps, store growth and global retail sales information. We also informed the market that due to the uncertainty surrounding the global economy and our business operations considering COVID-19, we withdrew our 2020 guidance measures related to G&A, capex, store food basket pricing and the impact of foreign currency and royalty revenues. We also announced that as a precautionary measure, we borrowed the remaining funds available to us under our outstanding variable funding notes to further strengthen our already strong financial position.

I’d like to now switch gears and give a financial update on the business for the first few weeks of the second quarter for which we have available results. This information contains preliminary unaudited estimates and is being provided to assist our stakeholders with a high-level understanding of how the business is performing during these extraordinary times.

In the US business, comps were up 7.1% during the first four weeks of Q2. US retail sales were up 10.7% over the same time period. Sales trended up significantly over this four-week period. As it relate to US customer behavior during this crisis, this is what we are generally seeing thus far. Delivery and carryout mix are holding relatively steady on average. Weekday sales have been significantly up, while weekends have generally been more pressured. Lunch and dinner dayparts are up, while late night had been more pressured, and we are seeing larger order sizes throughout the week. Again, these are initial observations regarding consumer behavior, and we may experience volatility in our sales going forward as a result of this dynamic environment.

In our international business, comps were down 3.2% during the first three weeks of Q2. Important to note here that we are only reporting three weeks of international sales information due to the normal reporting lag in that business. To be very clear, the international same-store sales comp for the last two weeks of Q1 and the first three weeks of Q2 was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The negative impact primarily occurred from stores that had sales in a week but were limited due to a service restriction, carryout and/or delivery and, in some markets, even dine-in restrictions, a part of the weak temporary closure and/or a change in-store hours. If a store was closed the entire week and had zero sales for that week, however, it is not included in same-store sales definition or results.

Moving on to retail sales for international, retail sales, excluding FX, were down 13.2% over the same time period, reflecting the many stores internationally that have been temporarily closed or have some other operating restriction impacting sales.

Turning now to our franchise partners. We have not provided widespread economic relief to our franchisees globally. While we acknowledge that this could change depending on the time period that this crisis persists and its overall impact on our results, we attribute our current situation to the underlying strength of our business model and the overall economics that our franchise partners have earned alongside of us over the past many years. The strength and resiliency of the Domino’s brand has never been more evident.

As Rich discussed earlier, we are making significant investments in our team members and our communities during this time of crisis, including frontline bonuses, enhanced sick pay policies, community giving and partnership with our franchisees and investments in supplies such as face coverings and gloves. We anticipate pressure on our Q2 earnings related to these investments of approximately $15 million. Based on trends we’ve seen to-date, we also anticipate pressure on our Q2 earnings of an additional approximately $5 million related to lost revenues from our international franchise stores due to those temporary store closures. These are current estimates and they’re preliminary and could very likely change.

We would also be remiss if we didn’t comment on what we’re seeing in the FX markets. If FX rates hold for the remainder of the year, we believe it could be a substantial headwind to 2020 cash flows and earnings of approximately $10 million. This current estimate is preliminary and could very likely change as foreign currency rates continue to fluctuate.

Shifting now to cash and liquidity matters. We currently have more than $325 million in available cash, and we note that our ongoing operations have provided positive net cash flow to the business during this crisis so far. Out of an abundance of caution, we have not repaid amounts on our variable funding notes and that cash is included in the available cash balance I just mentioned.

We continue to invest in our strategic initiatives, and we paid our shareholders our previously declared dividend on March 30th. Additionally, earlier this week, our Board of Directors declared a $0.78 per share dividend to be paid on June 30th. Separately, we have not repurchased any shares under our authorized share repurchase program since the first week of January. As a reminder, we currently have $327 million remaining under our Board authorization for future repurchases.

In closing, we remain in good shape financially, and we will continue to closely monitor all aspects of our business as we operate in these uncertain times. We will continue to focus on doing the right thing for our team members and our communities today, while ensuring that we not only survive but are best positioned to thrive coming out of this crisis tomorrow.

Thank you again for joining the call today, and I’ll turn it back over to Rich.

Richard E. Allison — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jeff. I would now like to turn everyone’s attention to our focus looking forward. Across the globe, Domino’s will remain steadfastly focused on the health and safety of our franchisees, team members and our customers. That is always priority one. We’ll also remain focused on execution, service and value as we continue to navigate through these headwinds created by COVID-19.

2020 will continue to bring more uncertainty to the restaurant industry than any of us have ever experienced. And we do not have clear visibility into the duration and magnitude of the impact of this pandemic on our industry or our business, and continue to assess each on an ongoing basis. We do expect that the sales impact will continue to vary greatly across the cities and communities in the U.S. and in our 90 markets around the world.

Given general economic conditions, along with uncertain timing of the infection curve, the shelter-in-place orders, business interruptions, school and university closings and so many other factors make forecasting sales more difficult than ever. We do expect to see a significant impact on our store openings this year as construction and municipal permitting have slowed down dramatically during the crisis. We should have better visibility around unit growth in the months ahead.

So given all of this, as noted in this morning’s release, we are withdrawing our two to three year outlook for global retail sales growth, U.S. same-store sales growth, international same-store sales growth and global net unit growth. I want to be clear, do not mistake that as a lack of optimism about the Domino’s brand and our business looking forward. I remain very optimistic about the long-term growth and success of our brand. There is just too much uncertainty in the current operating and economic environment for us to provide an outlook at this time.

In this uncertain environment, you can rest assured that we are carefully managing our balance sheet, cash flow and all areas of the business to ensure that we are doing what we believe will help us best manage through the near-term and, as always, position ourselves for long-term success. We are committed as a brand and as a system to managing through COVID-19 and to emerging even stronger in the future.

I have extraordinary confidence in our franchisees and in our teams around the world. There is simply no group of people that I would rather stand beside than the approximately 350,000 individuals that wear the Domino’s logo. I am proud and I am grateful to serve them each and every day.

And now, Jeff and I’ll be happy to take some of your questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

