EA Earnings: Highlights of Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 results

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024.

Electronic Arts Q4 2023 earnings infographic

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $12 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a profit of $225 million or $0.80 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.

Total revenues came in at $1.87 billion in the March quarter, compared to $1.83 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Net bookings increased 11% annually to $1.95 billion.

For the first quarter of 2024, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion, and net bookings between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.

