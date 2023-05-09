Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
EA Earnings: Highlights of Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 results
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $12 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a profit of $225 million or $0.80 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.
Total revenues came in at $1.87 billion in the March quarter, compared to $1.83 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Net bookings increased 11% annually to $1.95 billion.
For the first quarter of 2024, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion, and net bookings between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion.
Prior Performance
