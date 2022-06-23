Earnings: Accenture (ACN) Q3 profit and revenue beat estimates

Business consulting services provider Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The results also beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Third-quarter net income increased to $1.79 billion or $2.79 per share from $1.55 billion or $2.40 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Analysts had predicted slower growth for the latest quarter.

At $16.2 billion, revenues were up 22% year-over-year and above the consensus forecast. There was a 10% increase in new bookings during the three-month period.

“We continue to gain significant market share, and our services have never been more relevant as our clients turn to us as the trusted partner for the solutions they need to accelerate growth and become more resilient and efficient,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer of Accenture.

