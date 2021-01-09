Stock markets responded positively to the latest developments in presidential election. On the heels of the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieving a similar feat a few weeks ago, the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed to a record high and crossed the 13,000-mark for the first time after Congress confirmed Joe Biden’s election as President amid the Capitol Hill mayhem.

Among the other indexes, Dow Jones reached 31,000 for the first time during Thursday’s session, while the S&P 500 closed at a record high of above 3,800.

Jobless claims remained high last week, after showing an improvement in the previous period. However, the numbers were better than those economists had projected. Earlier, the labor market got a relief after the government passed the new stimulus bill and extended unemployment insurance benefits.

After the year-end lull, the earnings scene witnessed some activity this week, with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands and Micron Technology reporting results for their latest quarter on Thursday. The rest of the week was comparatively dull in terms of announcements.

The major companies reporting next week include KB Home and Delta Air Lines, on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. The season will pick up momentum when leading banks including Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo release their results on Friday.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday: SYNNEX Corporation, AZZ Inc., Carnival Corp, and Commercial Metals Company

Tuesday: KB Home, EXFO Inc., Corus Entertainment, Concentrix Corporation, and VOXX International

Wednesday: IHS Markit, Infosys Limited, Volt Information Sciences, Wipro Limited, and Shaw Communications

Thursday: First Republic Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, BlackRock, Aphria Inc., and Delta Air Lines

Friday: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial Services and Cogeco

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Looking Back

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

Smart Global Holdings

The Simply Good Foods Company

AngioDynamics

Conagra Brands

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Walgreens Boot Alliance

Acuity Brands

Constellation Brands

Micron Technology

If you want to listen to how management responds to analyst questions and the tone they use, you can head over to our YouTube channel to listen to conference calls on the go.