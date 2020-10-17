Earnings calendar for the week of Oct. 19

Undoubtedly the biggest event of the week was the launch of iPhone 12, the latest in Apple’s smartphone series. Pre-orders for the standard model starts Friday, while the premium version will be available for order next month. Bringing relief to embroiled aircraft maker Boeing, aviation regulators in Europe certified that the controversial 737 MAX aircraft is safe to fly again.

Elsewhere, latest data showed that retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 1.9% in September, giving fresh hopes of economic recovery.

Earlier this week, JP Morgan (JPM) kicked off third-quarter bank earnings, heralding one of the keenly-awaited earnings seasons. While the leading banks delivered mixed results, the numbers have revealed a general downtrend in consumer banking. The important companies scheduled to report earnings next week include Lockheed Martin, Abbott Laboratories, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Intel and American Express.

After staying in the positive territory for some time, major stock indexes changed course towards the end of the week and pared a part of the recent gains, amid concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the stimulus bill. The S&P index closed the last session at 3,483.34, down 0.15%. At 28,494.20, Dow Jones will be opening slightly lower on Friday.

