Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q4 2024 revenue, profit beat estimates
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Wednesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded analysts’ estimates.
In the December quarter, net profit came in at $2.9 billion or $1.34 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion or $1.16 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings topped expectations.
Fourth-quarter revenues were $19.6 billion, compared to $17.44 billion in the prior year period. The top line exceeded analysts’ estimates.
“2024 was a critical year and our results show our strategy is delivering as intended and driving stronger performance in our businesses,” said Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser.
