Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q4 2024 revenue, profit beat estimates

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Wednesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Citigroup Q4 2024 earnings infographic

In the December quarter, net profit came in at $2.9 billion or $1.34 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion or $1.16 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings topped expectations.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $19.6 billion, compared to $17.44 billion in the prior year period. The top line exceeded analysts’ estimates.

“2024 was a critical year and our results show our strategy is delivering as intended and driving stronger performance in our businesses,” said Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser.

