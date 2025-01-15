Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q4 2024 revenue, profit beat estimates

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Wednesday reported higher revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. Both revenues and the bottom line exceeded analysts’ estimates.

In the December quarter, net profit came in at $2.9 billion or $1.34 per share, compared to a loss of $1.8 billion or $1.16 per share in the corresponding period last year. Earnings topped expectations.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $19.6 billion, compared to $17.44 billion in the prior year period. The top line exceeded analysts’ estimates.

“2024 was a critical year and our results show our strategy is delivering as intended and driving stronger performance in our businesses,” said Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser.

Prior Performance