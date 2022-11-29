Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 earnings beat Street view
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The bottom line also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
Fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up to $0.57 per share from $0.52 per share a year earlier and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $304 million or $0.23 per share in the three-month period, compared to a profit of $2.55 billion or $1.91 per share in the same period of 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Hewlett Packard’s Q4 2022 results
The tech firm’s revenues increased 7% annually to $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimates. The management also provided guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023.
“HPE had an impressive fourth quarter, generating an outstanding performance across our key performance metrics. We are producing strong financial results as we meet new customer needs with the edge-to-cloud portfolio that only we can deliver,” said Hewlett Packard’s CEO Antonio Neri.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Broadcom (AVGO) seems a good buy ahead of VMware deal. Here’s why
The performance of Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been impressive in the last few years -- a period of high uncertainty -- as the successful business model helped it remain
Delta Air Lines (DAL): A look at the airline’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) were down 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The company delivered double-digit revenue growth for its most recent quarter
Why it’s a good idea to keep an eye on Autodesk (ADSK) stock
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a market leader in computer-assisted design software, catering mainly to the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing sectors with its mission-critical solutions. The company, which is