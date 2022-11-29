Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 earnings beat Street view

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The bottom line also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

Fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up to $0.57 per share from $0.52 per share a year earlier and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $304 million or $0.23 per share in the three-month period, compared to a profit of $2.55 billion or $1.91 per share in the same period of 2021.

The tech firm’s revenues increased 7% annually to $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ estimates. The management also provided guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023.

“HPE had an impressive fourth quarter, generating an outstanding performance across our key performance metrics. We are producing strong financial results as we meet new customer needs with the edge-to-cloud portfolio that only we can deliver,” said Hewlett Packard’s CEO Antonio Neri.

Prior Performance

