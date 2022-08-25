Earnings: Highlights of Box’s Q2 2023 financial report

Content management platform Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) has reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The top line also exceeded analysts’ expectations.
Second-quarter net income, on an adjusted basis, was $0.28 per share, compared to $0.21 per share in the same period of 2022. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $3.26 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $12.49 million or $0.08 per share in the prior-year period.
At $246.02 million, revenues were up 15%, while billings increased 10% annually to $234.98 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total deferred revenues of $458.25 million, up 9%.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Box’s Q3 2023 report
“As the value of our platform continues to resonate with customers and we continue to drive strong adoption of our multi-product offerings, we delivered a Net Retention Rate of 112%, up 600 basis points from the prior year. Our business momentum remains strong as we execute on our Content Cloud platform strategy to ensure that we will continue to drive further annual revenue acceleration and operating margin expansion in FY23,” said Box’s CFO Dylan Smith.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $9.4 billion, driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in
Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 profit drops despite higher revenues; issues Q3 guidance
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter.
Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q2 2023 report
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased, aided by strong revenue growth. Adjusted earnings of the San Rafael, California-based tech firm rose