Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s (DOCU) Q3 2023 financial results

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), a leading provider of digital signature services, has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a modest decline in adjusted profit and higher revenues.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share for the October quarter, which is slightly lower than last year’s profit of $0.58 per share. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $29.87 million or $0.15 per share for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $5.68 million or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.

Meanwhile, total revenues increased 18% annually to $645.5 million. Subscription revenue rose 18% and professional services & other revenue moved up by 27% year-over-year.

