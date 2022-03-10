Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s (DOCU) Q4 2022 financial results
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) on Thursday announced fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, reporting higher earnings and revenues..
On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which is sharply higher than last year’s profit of $0.37 per share. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $0.15 per share, compared to $0.38 per share last year.
Total revenues increased 35% annually to $580.8 million. Subscription revenue rose 37%, while professional services and other revenue decreased 19% year-over-year.
