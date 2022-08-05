Earnings Infographic: A snapshot of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q2 2022 results

Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), a leading provider of programmable communication tools, on Wednesday reported a 41% increase in revenues for the second quarter of 2022. However, the bottom line remained in the negative territory.

The company reported a loss of $0.11 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is unchanged from the year-ago period.

On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $322.8 million or $1.77 per share for the latest quarter, compared to a loss of $227.9 million or $1.31 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues increased 41% year-over-year to $943.4 million during the three-month period.

“Based on our results and what we’re currently seeing, we remain confident in our growth trajectory as our customers continue to turn to Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform to help build direct relationships with their customers. We are closely following the macroeconomic environment and are taking proactive steps that will enable us to remain laser-focused on our customers and executing against our top priorities,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s CEO.

