Earnings: Intuit (INTU) Q2 profit rises and tops expectations; revenue up 14%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The results also beat Wall Street’s estimates.

At $3.04 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 14% from the year-ago period and well above experts’ projections. The top line benefited from strong growth across all key operating segments.

Adjusted earnings increased to $2.20 per share in the latest quarter from $1.55 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and exceeded the forecast. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $0.60 per share, compared to $0.35 per share last year.

