INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2024

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded Wall Street’s projection.

At $3.39 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 11% from the year-ago period, and in line with analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.

Adjusted earnings increased to $2.63 per share in the January quarter from $2.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023, and came in above estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net earnings were $1.25 per share, compared to $0.60 per share last year.

