Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2024
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded Wall Street’s projection.
At $3.39 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 11% from the year-ago period, and in line with analysts’ estimates. The top line benefited from strong growth in the Small Business and Self-employed segment.
Adjusted earnings increased to $2.63 per share in the January quarter from $2.20 per share in the second quarter of 2023, and came in above estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net earnings were $1.25 per share, compared to $0.60 per share last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q4 earnings surge on strong revenue growth
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by a sharp increase in revenues. The results also topped expectations. Reflecting strong performance by the core Data
WMT Earnings: Important takeaways from Walmart’s Q4 2024 report
Last year, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) performed better than most other retailers, benefitting from its growing omnichannel capabilities and competitive prices, despite consumer spending coming under pressure from high inflation.
Here’s why Home Depot (HD) remains cautious going into FY2024
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has gained 17% over the past three months. The company delivered fourth quarter 2023 earnings results that declined